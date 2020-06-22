An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually abused a teenage boy.
Braxton Michael Combs, 20, was seen with the 15-year-old victim by two witnesses who said the victim told them he and Combs had sex.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on June 5 after he overdosed on drugs.
The woman who took the victim to the hospital reported the abuse to Idaho Falls Police Department officers while they were responding to the overdose. She said Combs and the victim had been in a room alone at an unspecified house but said she did not witness sexual activity between them.
A second woman told police she had also seen Combs with the victim. She said the two of them were in a room alone, and that the victim told her they had sex. She said they all later fell asleep at a house, and that when she woke up she saw Combs kissing the victim.
A forensic interview was conducted with the victim on June 11. He said he had been with Combs at the residence mentioned by the second witness. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim did not disclose any sexual activity between him and Combs.
Combs was interviewed by police on June 6, and denied he had spent time with the victim at any house. He admitted to kissing the victim.
Combs was charged with child sexual abuse by having sexual contact with a minor, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. His bail was set at $60,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.