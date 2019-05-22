An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday after a woman reported he had choked her until she struggled to breathe.
The victim said Manuel Morado, 31, threw her against the ground during an argument and put his hands around her throat, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department report. The victim said she called her father for help.
Morado was found in the driveway sleeping in a car. He said the argument was only verbal and denied choking the victim or throwing her.
Police did not observe bruising or marks on the victim's neck. The victim said she did not want charges pressed against Morado.
Morado was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000.
A no-contact order was issued between Morado and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 31 in Bonneville County Courthouse.