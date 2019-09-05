An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly choked and punched a woman, knocking her out.
According to an Idaho Falls Police Department report, the victim was moving in with Richard Seifert, 61, when the attack happened. Seifert called police to report the victim had attacked him.
When questioned by police, however, the victim and two witnesses said Seifert had pulled her out of a car by her neck, choked her and punched her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.
One of the witnesses said he intervened to stop Seifert from hitting her again. The victim told officers she believed if the witness had not intervened, she would be dead.
The reason for the altercation was disputed according to the report. Seifert said the victim was drunk and high, and that she was about to drive his truck. He said the victim threw a soda bottle at him when he tried to take the keys away.
The witnesses and the victim did not mention drugs or alcohol. The victim said Seifert was yelling at her to finish moving her belongings inside right before he grabbed her neck.
Police observed bruising and marks on the victim’s neck, as well as injuries on her arms. She said some of the injuries were from previous incidents with Seifert.
Seifert denied attacking the victim. Police observed a scratch on his neck he said was caused by the victim.
Seifert was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Seifert told the Post Register the allegations were “not good charges” and that he expected to be exonerated.
A no-contact order was issued between Seifert and the victim. He was released to pretrial services.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.