An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his roommate with a knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mathew Walling, 21, asked the victim several questions while holding him at knifepoint in February. Walling was charged in February and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was returned Monday, meaning he was arrested either over the weekend or on Monday.
The affidavit states Walling moved in with the victim in January. The victim had asked the landlord to let Walling stay a week, but after a month, Walling was still living at the residence.
On Feb. 6, Walling took out the knife after asking the victim for his phone. He then reportedly held the knife to the victim's ear and demanded the victim answer his questions.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers that Walling questioned him for 10 minutes about his personal life. Walling then reportedly put the knife away but continued to ask the victim questions. The victim said some of the questions did not make sense.
After Walling returned the victim's phone, the victim stayed seated next to him on the couch, telling police he was afraid leaving may provoke Walling. After Walling fell asleep, the victim packed his belongings and left to stay at a friend's house.
Walling admitted to police he drew a knife on the victim but said he did not intend to hurt him. He gave the knife to the officer, who wrote that it matched the description given by the victim.
The affidavit states Walling sent the victim messages apologizing, saying his actions were caused by trauma, lack of sleep and drug use.
"Dude I'm seriously good now I'm (expletive) scared about this i don't want any charges please," Walling wrote in one of the messages.
Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 23 in Bonneville District Court.