An Idaho Falls man who was arrested Sunday for fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle has also been charged in relation to a reported gun threat.
Marco Antonio Leal, 23, reportedly entered a woman's home in Idaho Falls on July 24, threatened to kill her with a gun and prevented her from leaving her residence.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Leal hit the woman in the face multiple times during the encounter, and he pointed the gun at her head at least eight times. She was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after she complained of pain in her jaw. The hospital found significant bruising but determined her jaw was not broken.
The affidavit states Leal and the victim had previously been in a relationship. The victim said her sister had left when she heard Leal's car nearby. She said she ran downstairs to lock her door, but did not make it in time to stop Leal from entering.
Leal reportedly pushed the victim as he entered the apartment, pulled a pistol out of his pocket and pointed it at the victim's forehead.
The victim told Idaho Falls Police Department officers Leal had been violent with her in the past, and said he seemed to be high on drugs. The victim also said she had hidden her phone in the couch cushions, as Leal had in the past stolen and broken her phone to stop her from contacting the police.
The victim said Leal's mood swung several times during the incident. She told police he would be hitting her and threatening her one moment, then sobbing the next and saying they needed to fix their relationship. The victim said she tried to reason with Leal, but he responded by hitting her again.
The victim said she attempted to leave the residence at one point, but Leal put his arm around her neck and choked her. The victim told police she nearly passed out before Leal let her go.
The confrontation lasted for approximately two hours until the victim threatened to call the police. Leal then left, and the victim called 911.
Police reached out to Leal via phone. He gave officers an address and agreed to meet with them. However, police later learned he had never lived at the address he gave the officers.
Leal was arrested Sunday after a caller reported he had stolen a gun. He reportedly fled when pursued by police and ran a red light, crashing into another driver.
Leal was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, felony domestic battery and burglary, both punishable with up to 10 years in prison each, and aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment.
Leal's bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Bonneville District Court.