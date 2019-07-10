An Idaho Falls man was arrested last month after he reportedly stabbed his father.
Michael Anthony McCusker, 27, called 911 on June 6 to report that he had attacked his father with a knife while the two were having an argument.
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, McCusker was on the phone with dispatch and had his hand wrapped in a towel. He surrendered himself to police custody. His father was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
McCusker repeatedly told an officer without being asked that he had gotten angry and stabbed his father. He said he was so angry that he accidentally grabbed the knife by the blade, cutting his hand. An emergency medical technician treated the cut.
Police searched the house and collected the knife McCusker had used.
McCusker was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19 in Bonneville County Courthouse.