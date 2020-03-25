An Idaho Falls man faces multiple felony charges after he reportedly whipped a woman with a belt, choked her and threatened to kill her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident began when Zacery Farley, 24, attacked the victim during a March 2 shopping trip. Farley reportedly hit the victim with a shopping cart, causing an employee to intervene. The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer Farley became angry when her son said someone should report him to police.
The victim said Farley was driving them home and began speeding and threatened to run a red light. The victim said she was afraid because her kids were in the car.
When they arrived home, Farley reportedly hit the victim in the throat with his elbow. When the victim said she was not going to tolerate Farley's abuse anymore, he reportedly took off his belt and started whipping her, hitting her in the back and the face. When the victim attempted to leave, Farley grabbed her in a chokehold, the probable cause affidavit said.
The victim said Farley began punching her and threatened to take her children. She said he then held her down and choked her, threatening to kill her if she left. The victim said she blacked out twice during the altercation.
The victim told police she broke free by hitting Farley in the head with a portable heater. She said he fled the residence on foot.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for her injuries. The officer observed the victim was limping and had a large bruise on her leg. She told the officer she had been dizzy and vomiting after Farley hit her in the head. The officer observed multiple burns on the victim that she said Farley caused with a cigarette in a separate incident of abuse.
Farley has since been located and arrested, and was arraigned Monday on charges of attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 3 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.