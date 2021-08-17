An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly punched a woman in the chest so hard her lung collapsed.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home of William LaVatta, 33, after a caller reported a domestic disturbance on June 5.
The responding officer met LaVatta outside the house. The probable cause affidavit states he was intoxicated, that he had bruises on his face and was bleeding from his nose.
LaVatta said a woman had attacked him for being unfaithful in their relationship. He said she punched him in the head at least four times before he threw her across the bed and left the home. He said he did not want to involve police.
The victim told police LaVatta had punched her in the ribs and that she was struggling to breathe. Emergency Medical Responders examined the victim and took her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
An officer returned to the home on June 22 to follow up on the incident and spoke to the woman involved. The affidavit states she was on oxygen while at home.
The victim said she did not recall hitting LaVatta, but believed it was likely. She said he punched her in the ribs multiple times, put her in a chokehold and threw her onto the bed, causing the frame to break.
The victim said she could not recall if she hit LaVatta first, but that she remembers hitting and kicking him as he reportedly choked her. She learned at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center that she had a partially collapsed lung.
The victim said she did not want to press charges and said she and LaVatta had worked things out.
LaVatta was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Court.