Carmona-Nieto
An Idaho Falls man was arrested for attempted strangulation after police observed injuries on the victim's neck.
Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the home of Rogelio Carmona-Nieto, 43 after he reported a woman was acting aggressively toward him and his kids, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Carmona-Nieto himself was arrested after the woman he reported told police he had attacked her after she had been out with friends.
The victim said she had planned to call the police, but that Carmona-Nieto took her phone from her. She said he then started choking her and that she had been unable to breathe for five seconds.
The police showed the victim the red marks on her neck as evidence of the choking. She also showed police a blister on her thumb she said happened when Carmona-Nieto grabbed her phone.
Carmona-Nieto first denied that there was any physical contact between him and the victim. He later said he had shoved the victim onto a bed, saying he shoved her by pushing on her neck.
Carmona-Nieto was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.
