An Idaho Falls man was arrested for attempted strangulation after police observed injuries on the victim's neck. 

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the home of Rogelio Carmona-Nieto, 43 after he reported a woman was acting aggressively toward him and his kids, according to the probable cause affidavit. 


