An Idaho Falls man is being charged with a felony after, police say, he approached an officer aggressively and pushed at and struck the officer’s arm repeatedly.
Idaho Falls police said they were called Saturday night by family members of Jose Reyna Espinoza Jr., 23, who was highly intoxicated, uncontrollable and trying to leave in a vehicle, officer Stetson Belnap wrote in an arrest report.
When police entered the house, Belnap wrote, Espinoza was inside sitting on a couch, with at least one person holding his arm in an attempt to keep him seated. Belnap wrote that when Espinoza realized police were there, he tried to introduce himself but Espinoza got angry, got off the couch and approached him while yelling. When Espionza got within arm’s distance, Belnap held out his arm to get Espinoza back onto the couch. Belnap wrote Espinoza shoved or hit Belnap’s arm away from him at least four different times before he was handcuffed.
Espinoza was brought to Bonneville County jail and booked in for battery upon certain personnel, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He was released Monday on pretrial supervision with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 25.