An Idaho Falls man was charged with felony grand theft earlier this week after local police claim they found him spray-painting a car that he later admitted to having stolen.
According to a news release, a police officer arrested Iziah Gonzalez, 21, of Idaho Falls on Monday. The news release said the officer was responding to a caller who complained that someone was spray-painting a car in a parking lot near the 1400 block of W. Broadway Street.
Police allege Gonzalez was applying black spray paint to a red Toyota Corolla, which police said they discovered was stolen when they inspected the VIN. Police say Gonzalez initially said he recently bought the car, but they allege he later said he stole the car a week ago.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Gonzalez was listed as booked in Bonneville County Jail. His bond is $15,000, said sheriff’s deputy Ann Hepworth.
According to Idaho’s online court records system on Friday, Gonzalez’s next court hearing is a preliminary hearing on July 7. The records system reports Gonzalez is requesting his bond be reduced.