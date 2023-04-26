Isaac Anthony Ybarra

Ybarra

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Seventh District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced an Idaho Falls man to a minimum of nine years and up to 24 years in prison for rape Tuesday. 

Isaac Ybarra admitted to one of the rape charges as part of a plea deal. In exchange, the prosecution dropped another rape charge, as well as charges for possession of sexually exploitative material depicting a child, possession of a controlled substance and assault on an officer. 


