Seventh District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced an Idaho Falls man to a minimum of nine years and up to 24 years in prison for rape Tuesday.
Isaac Ybarra admitted to one of the rape charges as part of a plea deal. In exchange, the prosecution dropped another rape charge, as well as charges for possession of sexually exploitative material depicting a child, possession of a controlled substance and assault on an officer.
Ybarra was arrested in May 2021 after he threatened two teenage girls with a gun and raped them in a motel.
One of the victims, who was 17 years old at the time, was reportedly sex trafficking the second victim and other teenage girls out of a group home in Idaho Falls for money. Ybarra reportedly offered the victims tattoos in exchange for sex.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey asked for a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. He said the victims were intoxicated.
Dewey said Ybarra had a lengthy criminal history, including poor behavior while on probation. Dewey read from a psychosexual evaluation in which the doctor wrote Ybarra was very likely to reoffend if released.
"Mr. Ybarra is the highest risk individual the undersigned has evaluated outside of a civil commitment setting," the evaluator reportedly wrote. "His actions appear to be quite routine/well developed for him and he has a vast amount of experience with the legal system. As such, it seems likely to the undersigned Mr. Ybarra has additional victims."
Dewey went on to say the report indicated Ybarra would need treatment for his mental disorders to avoid repeating his behavior, but that Ybarra was not amenable to treatment.
Among those mental disorders, according to Dewey, were antisocial personality disorder, which the evaluator wrote could not be treated without Ybarra's cooperation.
Dewey also said Ybarra had blamed the victims for the rapes during his evaluation.
Defense Attorney Manuel Murdoch acknowledged in his argument that the psychosexual evaluation of Ybarra was "very gloomy."
Murdoch argued, however, for a five-year fixed sentence, saying it was up to Ybarra whether the treatment should work and that the court should choose the minimum time to achieve the goals of sentencing.
"I've spoken with Mr. Ybarra. He's indicated to me he regrets his actions," Murdoch said. "He's sorry he ever got involved with these girls and he's sorry for what he's done."
Ybarra read a prepared statement to the court apologizing to both the court and the victims for his actions.
"I want you to know I'm not a monster," Ybarra said to Watkins. "I've made bad choices, not intentionally, but because I didn't appreciate the nature of my actions."
Watkins said he believed Ybarra was capable of changing with treatment, and that 25 was too young to give up on someone. He added, however, that he did not believe Ybarra understood the harm he committed when he raped the victims.
Watkins said the case involved terms he rarely encountered even in child sexual abuse cases in Idaho Falls, including human trafficking.
The judge's sentence included a longer indeterminate period than Dewey had requested. He reminded Ybarra that he could have been sentenced to up to life in prison.
"I think you've come some distance, and I think you need to come some distance further to fully appreciate the harm that was caused," Watkins said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.