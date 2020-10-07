An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly broke into a woman's home while she was out of town.
A neighbor reported Chad Lamond Wise, 51, had parked in the driveway of the victim's home, despite a no-contact order preventing him from contacting her.
The no-contact order had been issued in April after Wise was charged with attempted strangulation for reportedly throwing the victim against the ground and choking her.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers called the victim, who confirmed Wise should not be at her residence and expressed alarm his car was there. She gave police permission to enter her home to search for him. Before entering officers knocked multiple times, receiving no answer.
A K-9 officer located Wise in the basement, where the dog reportedly bit him on the knee.
Wise admitted he knew he should not be at the residence. He said he knew the victim was not at home, and that he had entered to sleep.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said a garage door opener had been stolen from her car, and that she believed Wise was responsible. When asked how he entered the house, Wise confirmed he had taken the garage door opener and used it to enter.
When asked if the victim knew he planned to sleep at her house, Wise said, "We talked." The victim later told police Wise had asked her if he could enter the house and that she said no.
Wise was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to get treatment for the dog bite before being taken to Bonneville County Jail.
Wise was charged with first-degree stalking, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including violation of a no-contact order, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in Bonneville District Court.