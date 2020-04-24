An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attempted to run a woman off the road.
The victim had previously filed a civil protection order against Jared James Keating, 35.
The probable cause affidavit states the victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies she had stopped to get gas near the intersection of South Ammon Road and East Sunnyside Road Wednesday just after midnight when an orange car driven by Keating pulled up. The victim said he began yelling at her and another man she was with.
The victim drove from the gas station, with Keating following her, and that he side-swiped her. She said he then attempted to pull in front of her and block her from driving forward. Keating reportedly hit the front of her car while she was backing up to escape. She said Keating then left.
Damage and orange paint were visible on the driver's side of the victim's car.
The victim said she did not want Keating to be arrested or charged with a crime. The man with her refused to speak with the deputy, saying he was concerned about his own criminal record.
A witness said he followed the orange car after the incident, but did not get the license plate. He said he then returned to the scene of the crash.
Deputies went to Keating's house, where they saw an orange car in his garage. The affidavit states no one answered the door, but that they heard a person go upstairs.
The victim contacted deputies later that day, saying she had text messages and recorded phone calls of Keating threatening her using several phone numbers.
One of the text messages said "Do you want me out of your life get the (expletive) cops out of mine”
In one of the recorded calls, Keating reportedly told the victim he should have killed her.
Keating was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking and aggravated assault, both punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged for failing to stop for an accident and violation of a protection order, both punishable with up to a year in jail.
A no-contact order was issued between Keating and the victim. His bond was set at $15,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 8 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.