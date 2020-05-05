An Idaho Falls man was arrested Saturday night on charges of threatening a woman who had a civil protection order against him.
Idaho Falls Police officers responded to an address on River Parkway a little after 11 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man near the caller's vehicle. The caller said she had an active protection order against the man. When police arrived they found the man, Robert Smith, 49, sitting in the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle.
Police said Smith admitted to knowing about the protection order and knowing it was active. Smith told police he had ridden his bicycle from where he was staying in Rigby to Idaho Falls intending to see the victim. Police interviewed the victim, who they described as visibly upset by the situation, crying and shaking.
"When officers told the victim that Smith had been located and was in handcuffs, she cried and thanked the officers," police said in a news release. "The victim showed officers her phone and hundreds of text messages from Smith from that day. The messages included photos of Smith in the victim’s vehicle, and a wide variety of other messages including threatening messages."
Police arrested Smith on charges of first-degree stalking, burglary, unlawful entry and telephone harassment. He was taken to Bonneville County Jail, where he was still being held as of midafternoon Tuesday according to the jail roster. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 15.