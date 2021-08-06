An Idaho Falls man was found dead Friday morning after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a tree.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers and Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Snake River Parkway, according to a news release. A passerby had called after seeing the crash. They reported that the man involved was unresponsive.
The news release states the 26-year-old man died from his injuries before being discovered by the passerby. Police concluded the man was driving north on Snake River Parkway from Sunnyside Road when he went off the road and crashed into a tree. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet.
"The person’s next of kin were notified early this morning, and we extend our sincere condolences to them," IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements wrote in the news release. "The collision is under investigation and no further information is expected to be released."