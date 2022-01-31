An Idaho Falls man is facing a dozen charges ranging from kidnapping to robbery after police responded to his home Friday night.
A news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department states Christopher Kerins, 42, reportedly shot a woman twice and prevented her from calling 911, hitting her multiple times.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. A probable cause affidavit states an officer observed dried blood on her face and multiple bruises and cuts on her legs and arms. A news release states she also had a gunshot wound in her leg and foot.
Police were called to the residence at 7 p.m. after a neighbor reported they had overheard Kerins and the victim fighting for days. A news release states officers heard gunshots from the home as they were arriving.
An Idaho State Police trooper made contact with the victim and she told law enforcement Kerins was heavily armed. An Idaho Falls ambulance transported her to the hospital.
Police contacted Kerins and he surrendered at 7:45 p.m. A news release states he was wearing a military style vest holding several magazines of ammunition and that he had a semi-automatic pistol.
An officer interviewed the victim at the hospital. She said Kerins had become increasingly paranoid and that two days before the shooting, Kerins had fired a rifle down the stairs, believing someone was in the house coming to get him. She said that she took Kerins’ guns after this incident and hid them in a closet.
The victim said she was woken up by a gunshot in the house at 6:53 p.m. She said that when she exited her room to see what happened, she saw Kerins pointing a rifle down the hall at her. He then reportedly ran to her and yelled “Give me the (expletive) weapons.”
Kerins reportedly punched the victim multiple times in the face and chest. He then reportedly forced the victim to the ground and choked and punched her.
When Kerins stopped choking the victim, he reportedly pointed the rifle at her again and told her to enter the bedroom. The victim said he told her to walk faster, then shot her in the back of the leg with the rifle.
The victim said she grabbed a phone in an attempt to call 911, but that Kerins took it from her. He then closed the door and locked it. The victim told police she knew when Kerins locked the door that she would not be able to leave without him killing her.
The victim said she told Kerins where the guns were and that he took the weapons and began loading them. She said he also shot her in the right foot.
Despite her severe injuries, Kerins reportedly forced the victim to undress and “dance” for him. He indicated to her that he was going to rape her before “we both go out,” which police interpreted as meaning he intended to kill the victim, then himself.
Kerins reportedly realized the victim needed medical attention and tried to call a neighbor, who did not respond. He gave the victim her phone and told her to call the neighbor.
As the victim called the neighbor, she also texted the neighbor twice to call 911. She deleted the messages before returning the phone to Kerins.
Police found several bullet holes in walls and windows in the residence, consistent with the victim’s explanation of event, according to the affidavit. The guns the victim mentioned were found in her bedroom, with several handguns and ammunition found throughout the house.
Kerins refused to answer police questions and requested an attorney. The affidavit states Kerins was heard at the jail saying “I didn’t mean to hurt her so bad.”
Of the dozen charges against Kerins, 10 are felonies. He is charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence, second-degree kidnapping (up to 25 years), attempted strangulation, two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a weapon (each up to 15 years), battery with intent to murder (up to 14 years), felony domestic battery (up to 10 years) and two counts of aggravated assault (up to five years each).
Kerins was also charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and intentional obstruction of a telecommunications line, both punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Bonneville County Court.