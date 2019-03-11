An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation Monday for groping a minor.
The probation sentence clears the way for Luis Felipe Corona, 24, to be deported back to Mexico.
Corona was being held in Bingham County Jail facing potential deportation when the Idaho Falls Police Department reached out to speak to him about a sex abuse case.
According to court records, the teenage victim told police in July that she had multiple sexual encounters with Corona, and that he had coerced her into sex by offering her drugs to to feed her meth addiction. The victim, who was 16 years old at the time, said she sometimes woke up to find Corona touching her without her consent.
Corona was arrested in January 2018 for drug charges, leading to his deportation hearing.
Corona first told police he had never dated the victim, and that they were just friends. He said they had kissed before and used meth and marijuana together.
Corona then told the officer he and the victim had been to a hotel in Idaho Falls together, that they had taken a shower together and that he touched her. The victim had described a similar incident to police. Corona said the incident happened in December.
Corona was first charged with sexual battery of a minor 16 to 17 years of age. The charge was reduced to felony injury of a child as part of a plea agreement.
The prosecution and defense jointly recommended the probation sentence. Corona also was sentenced to probation in September for the drug possession case in Bingham County.
District Judge Joel Tingey gave Corona an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, suspended for five years of probation. Corona was also sentenced to undergo sex offender treatment.
Had Corona been sentenced to prison or retained jurisdiction, he would have had to serve the sentence in the United States before being deported.