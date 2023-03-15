An Idaho Falls man who has already served seven years in prison after being convicted in two child sex abuse cases was sentenced to more prison time Wednesday.
Michael Schwindt, 36, previously was convicted in 2016. The new case was filed in 2019 after he was already imprisoned. Police learned of a third victim who said Schwindt touched her inappropriately.
The victim reportedly spoke up after learning Schwindt had been imprisoned for sexually assaulting other children. She described one incident in which she tried to flee from Schwindt and he chased her down. He also took nude photos of the victim.
The victim said she had not previously reported the rapes because she was afraid he would hurt her.
District Judge Bruce Pickett handed down a sentence of four years fixed with an indeterminate life sentence. He gave Schwindt credit for the time he had spent in prison since the case was filed, meaning Schwindt will be eligible for parole in September 2024.
Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said Schwindt had admitted to the sexual assaults when questioned by police. He told Pickett that Schwindt had participated in every program available in prison for sex offenders, learning better impulse control.
Gustaves argued that Schwindt had already been rehabilitated and that the four-year fixed sentence would provide justice for the victim while taking into account the time his client had already served.
Bonneville County Assistant Chief Deputy Prosecutor Penny North-Shaul also recommended a fixed sentence of four years. She pointed out that Schwindt had undergone a polygraph examination when he was first arrested that showed he was being dishonest. She said it was now clear he had lied to cover up his abuse of the third victim.
Pickett said he believed Schwindt had made genuine efforts to change himself. He agreed to sentence Schwindt to four years fixed, but made the indeterminate period life, longer than was recommended by either attorney, saying there was also a need for punishment and deterrence.
