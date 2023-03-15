Michael Schwindt

An Idaho Falls man who has already served seven years in prison after being convicted in two child sex abuse cases was sentenced to more prison time Wednesday. 

Michael Schwindt, 36, previously was convicted in 2016. The new case was filed in 2019 after he was already imprisoned. Police learned of a third victim who said Schwindt touched her inappropriately. 


