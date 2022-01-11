An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Thursday for robbing a gas station in 2020.
District Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Juan Rosales, 29, to two to eight years in prison for robbery and two to five years for fleeing from officers. His driver’s will also be suspended for one year, starting upon his release.
The sentences will run concurrently with a Bingham County stalking case for which Rosales was sentenced to retained jurisdiction. Rosales completed the program in that case, but was arraigned on an alleged probation violation Monday.
Rosales entered a gas station on Hitt Road on Dec. 19, 2020, wearing a black mask and beanie, according to court records. He told a worker to hand over cash in the register, holding his hand in his pocket as if he was holding a gun. The worker said they never saw a weapon.
Rosales left with $944.87. He drove away in a silver car. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving on scene passed Rosales on Lincoln Road as he was fleeing above the speed limit. They pursued him until he went off the road and became stuck in the snow.
Rosales showed his hands to deputies, but refused to exit the car when instructed. A deputy broke the window on the passenger side of his car and had a K-9 enter. The dog bit Rosales. Deputies pulled Rosales from the car while he was distracted by the dog.
As part of the plea agreement, Tingey dismissed charges against Rosales for burglary, driving under the alcohol with two or more incidents in the past 10 years, and resisting arrest.
In addition to prison time, Rosales was ordered to pay $2,191 in fines and fees.