An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in 2020 for stabbing another man was sentenced to prison Monday.
Nathan Nixon, 32, was given credit for time he had already served.
The aggravated battery charge against Nixon was dropped as part of a plea agreement, and he also was sentenced for jumping bail after his arrest. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Nixon to a minimum of one year in prison and up to three-and-a-half years.
Nixon reportedly approached the victim and a group of people in September 2020 and began yelling at them and throwing items at them. Nixon told the victim to hand over his belongings and when the victim refused, he stabbed him in the leg with a knife.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said the victim of the stabbing broke off contact with law enforcement and prosecutors after charges were filed. He asked the court to give Nixon a prison sentence.
Both Spencer and the defense attorney said Nixon absconded for a year. Shinault said his client surrendered in Nevada and told police he was ready to face the consequences of his crimes.
Nixon’s attorney also said Nixon had no felony history.
According to Nixon’s attorney, Nixon served in the United States Air Force for five years, but left due to his mental health. He had applied for a veterans’ problem solving court, but was denied because his Level of Service Inventory score was too low at 14.
A Level of Service Inventory score is a number based on several factors that courts use to evaluate how likely they are to reoffend. A higher number equates to a higher risk that defendant will commit another crime if released.
Watkins told the attorneys he believed the veterans court program was the best option to help Nixon. He asked the attorneys to revisit his application to the program, noting the irony that he was rejected despite low Level of Service Inventory scores typically being a mitigating factor for defendants.