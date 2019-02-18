An Idaho Falls man who attempted to solicit sex from a 9-year-old girl was sentenced on Jan. 23 to 15 years of probation.
Timothy John Moore, 21, was arrested in June and charged with child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor. The victim's mother discovered messages Moore had sent her daughter asking for sex. The victim had initiated the conversation by asking Moore about his sex life, and the two discussed having children and being married.
Moore had discussed exchanging nude photos with the victim, but police did not find any nudes or child pornography on his or the victim's phone. Moore admitted to police he had looked up child pornography online.
The victim told police in a forensic interview she met Moore twice and that he kissed her both times. According to the police reports, Moore lives under the care of staff from Innovative Health Care Concepts, and is watched by staff 24 hours a day. Innovative Health Care Concepts assist individuals with developmental and mental health disabilities, according to its website.
Two staff members were watching Moore when the victim and a friend came over to his home to watch movies and play. The report says Moore was rough-housing with the victim when she kissed him. The staff reported the interaction to their boss, and the caretakers decided to limit Moore's interaction with children.
Moore was given an underlying sentence of two to 10 years in prison and sentenced to serve 100 hours of community service.