An Idaho Falls man who threatened a couple with a knife last month has been sentenced to one year of probation.
The victims had been living with Mikal Martin, 54, since before Christmas. Martin told the couple they could stay if they helped clean, according to the probable cause affidavit. In January he told them to leave and chased one of the victims with the knife while they were packing.
The couple said Martin had made earlier threats with the knife and had been physically abusive during their stay.
Martin confirmed he had told the couple to leave, but denied threatening them with a knife. The deputy wrote that Martin became agitated when he asked about the living arrangements and the knife. He then told the deputy to speak to his lawyer.
Martin was charged with aggravated assault. The charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement.