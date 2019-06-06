An Idaho Falls man who threatened a man with a gun was sentenced to a rider Monday.
Joshua Michael Russell, 36, was given an underlying five years in prison with two years fixed, according to court records. However, District Judge Joel Tingey placed Russell on a rider, or a six-to-12 month program in which inmates must take classes and undergo treatment to reduce their risk of reoffending. The judge reviews their performance after the program and can either release them on probation or sentence them to serve the remainder of the underlying sentence.
Russell also must pay $1,831 in court fees.
Russell pleaded guilty to felonies possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in March, and prosecutors dropped two other felonies and a misdemeanor.
Russell was arrested in January after, police said, Russell entered a man's apartment and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at his head. He had baggies of methamphetamine and heroin on him when he was arrested.