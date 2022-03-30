An Idaho Falls man has been sentenced to two-to-five years in prison for robbery.
Jacob Stanton, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea deal. A second charge of battery with intent to commit a serious felony was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The incident happened in August 2020. Stanton was recorded by gas station security cameras hitting an employee and threatening her.
The victim told police Stanton had told her he would shoot her in the head unless she gave him the store's money. She said she thought he was joking at first. When she asked if he was serious, Stanton reportedly punched the victim.
Stanton took the money and left. He was later located at the Behavioral Health Crisis Center where he confessed to the robbery to an employee. Police found $390 among his belongings.
When told by police about the security footage of the robbery, Stanton told police, “I know that lady said I hit like a (expletive), didn’t she?” He then said, “Oh (expletive), I just incriminated myself, huh?”
Stanton told police he took the money to buy methamphetamine. He said he had also threatened to rob the crisis center by claiming to have a gun in his pocket and that he had planned to rob a bank before realizing it was closed.
Stanton also expressed hatred for the victim, telling police he was mad that she did not take him seriously when he robbed the gas station.
Stanton was given credit for time served and ordered to pay $1,345.50 in fines and fees.