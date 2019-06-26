An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison Monday for possession of child pornography.
Stanley Gallegos, 62, was arrested in March 2017 after law enforcement found more than 62,000 images and videos of child pornography on hard drives and other devices in his home.
Gallegos originally was charged by the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. The case was moved to federal court in May 2018.
Gallegos will have to register as a sex offender when released and serve five years on parole. U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered that Gallegos' computers and other equipment used in the offense be turned over as a civil forfeiture.