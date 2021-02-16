An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in November 2019 was sentenced to probation Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child.
Asuncion Fernando Garcia-Tapia, 53, was charged after the victim reported he had molested her while acting as her babysitter in 2012 when she was 9 years old.
Garcia-Tapia originally was charged with lewd conduct. He entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of felony injury to a child, meaning he does not admit to the crime, but admits the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him.
Defense Attorney Kyle Hansen revealed during the sentencing that an immigration court had ordered Garcia-Tapia deported after his arrest. Hansen did not say to which country Garcia-Tapia would be deported.
The victim gave an impact statement saying Garcia-Tapia's actions made her feel unsafe around others. She expressed frustration with the sentence he received, which will not require him to register as a sex offender.
"Here I am, settling for what I can get in this situation, because he can't admit what he did," the victim said.
The victim noted that most victims of child sexual abuse do not come forward out of fear of not being believed, and recalled being asked if she knew "the difference between dreams and reality."
"Yes, I know the difference between dreams and reality, just like you know the difference between right and wrong," the victim said.
The defense and prosecution jointly recommended probation with the understanding that Garcia-Tapia would be deported.
Hansen said his client had already served 14 months in jail.
"He's lost his business, he's lost his standing in the community, and he's being deported," Hansen said. He noted Garcia-Tapia could be charged with a felony if he returned to the U.S. illegally.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean said this was not the first time Garcia-Tapia had been deported, stating he had been removed from the country after a previous drug possession offense. She said he was a moderate risk to reoffend.
District Judge Joel Tingey gave Garcia-Tapia an underlying sentence of three-to-10 years in prison. If Garcia-Tapia reenters the country illegally, he could face the underlying charge in addition to a felony charge for repeatedly violating immigration laws. If he enters the country legally, he will be required to contact the probation and parole office in Idaho Falls.