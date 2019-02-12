An Idaho Falls man who was involved in an attempted kidnapping was sentenced to prison Monday.
Rodney Deon Maddux, 25, was arrested in September after he and Tyler Neil Garcia, 24, fled from police. The two had pulled up to man on Lindsay Boulevard and Garcia pointed a gun at the man. A probable cause affidavit states Maddux told the victim they would kill him unless he got in the car. They gave up on their kidnapping attempt and fled after several people exited a nearby building.
Maddux was charged with aggravated assault, attempted second-degree kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. The first two charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
In January, Maddux was charged with aggravated battery for attacking another inmate at Bonneville County Jail, telling investigators the victim had insulted his mother. The victim had to undergo surgery after Maddux broke his jaw on both sides.
Both the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed prison time was appropriate, given that Maddux had already completed a rider program for a previous charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. The two cases he was sentenced for are Maddux’s third and fourth felonies in the last two years. He admitted to violating probation for both previous felonies.
“I think the court simply believes we’ve run out of options in the community for you,” District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. said.
Watkins sentenced Maddux to three to 13 years in prison for aggravated battery and three to five years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges will be served concurrently. Watkins also ordered Maddux to pay $2,000 in fines.