An Idaho Falls man who reportedly attacked a man for saying he was addicted to drugs is in jail after the victim was hospitalized.
The probable cause affidavit states George Simcask Jr., 41, was at the victim's residence on Sept. 29 without the victim's knowledge. The two are related to each other.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer interviewed the victim at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. The victim's face was swelling on one side and he was bleeding heavily from his nose. Blood was also visible on his hands and clothing.
The victim said he went to the hospital because the bleeding would not stop. A doctor told the victim his nose was broken and that he would need to follow up with a doctor who specialized in ear, nose and throat care to see if further treatment was needed.
The victim told police Simcask's life had been "spiraling down" and that Simcask was recently arrested for outstanding warrants. The victim paid the bail for him to be released from jail.
The incident reportedly happened when a friend of the victim asked how Simcask was doing. The victim responded by saying Simcask was addicted to drugs. Simcask, who was reportedly in the bathroom, overheard the conversation and reportedly began yelling aggressively at the victim. He then reportedly punched the victim in the face.
A woman at the residence made Simcask leave after the attack. The victim did not know where Simcask was, telling police he was effectively homeless.
The incident is not the first time Simcask has been arrested for a violent crime. In a similar incident in 2020, he was arrested after he repeatedly punched a woman in the face. A felony battery charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement. Simcask was charged with a probation violation Friday in that case in response to his arrest.
Simcask is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in Bonneville County Court.