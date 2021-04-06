An Idaho Falls man who was crossing Interstate 15 on foot to help another driver was reportedly killed Tuesday morning.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Glen Howard, 85, was attempting to help a vehicle that had slid into the median near milepost 117.
While crossing southbound traffic, he was reportedly struck by a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Stephen Blaser, 71, of Blackfoot.
Howard died from his injuries at the scene. Idaho State Police were assisted by the Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.