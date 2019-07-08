An Idaho Falls man died Monday after a car hit him while he was crossing U.S. Highway 20 near exit 310.
Idaho State Police identified the victim as Jostin Talcott, 75. According to a news release, he was attempting to cross from the eastbound shoulder to the westbound side of the highway.
A 2016 Honda CRV headed east struck Talcott. He died at the scene from his injuries. Eastbound traffic was shut down for 90 minutes while police investigated. Idaho State police are continuing to investigate the crash. The driver of the Honda has not been charged.