An image from a video recording Tyler Tew took with his phone before rioters marched toward the U.S. Capitol building.
Tew is guilty of misdemeanor counts of:
• Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The charge is punishable with up to one year in prison.
• Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The charge is punishable with a fine of not more than one year in prison, or both.
• Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. The charge is punishable with up to six months in prison.
• Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge is punishable with fines or up to one year in prison.
The indictment in the case, filed by the FBI, included media recorded both by security cameras as well as photos and video Tew himself recorded on a cellphone. It also includes several Facebook posts Tew made before, during and after the riot.
Tew was in and around the Capitol for more than two hours during the riot. The information about how long Tew remained on the Capitol grounds was obtained from GPS data on his cellphone and was included in the criminal complaint against him.
The Architect of the Capitol estimated the riot caused more than $2.7 million in damages but the total societal and real cost are far greater, according to government estimates.
A February report on the Capitol attack from the United States Government Accountability Office found that the events "led to at least seven deaths and caused about $2.7 billion in estimated costs," which include "among other things, damage to the Capitol building and grounds, estimated costs borne by the Capitol Police, the District of Columbia, and federal agencies, and estimated costs to address security needs and investigations as described in budget and funding requests, appropriations, agency estimates, and other publicly available information."
