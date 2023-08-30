TewTylerCourtDocs.jpg

An image of Tyler Tew that was reportedly captured on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building. He was identified by his khaki jacket and red had that reads, 'Keep America Great."

 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

An Idaho Falls man is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 12 for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Tyler John Tew pleaded guilty to all four federal charges against him in a June 13 hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.

TewTylerCourtDocs1.jpg

TewTylerCourtDocs1.jpg

An image from a video recording Tyler Tew took with his phone before rioters marched toward the U.S. Capitol building.


Download PDF United States Government Accountability Office Repor

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.