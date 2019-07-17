An Idaho Falls man, who turned himself in to police last fall after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, has pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a minor.
Leroy Milton Cotterell, 46, was arrested in October and charged with two counts of lewd conduct and one count of child sexual abuse. Cotterell called the police and admitted to performing sexual acts with the victim on numerous occasions in prior weeks.
According to court documents, Cotterell assaulted the victim in a shed behind his house, where he kissed the victim, removed their clothes and engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts. Other assaults occurred throughout the house at different times. Cotterell told police that the victim asked him to stop multiple times.
Cotterell admitted to using methamphetamine in weeks leading up to the assaults.
Last month, Cotterell agreed to a plea deal with Bonneville County prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a child, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, a $50,000 fine, a $5,000 compensatory fine and restitution. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other two charges.
Cotterell will be sentenced Aug. 28.