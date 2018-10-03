The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a 54-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday.
A news release stated David Madison was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the 700 block of Lomax Street. His family reported him missing at about 8:48 p.m., telling police he would have had to take medication twice since he was last seen.
The news release describes Madison as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 229 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bonneville County Public Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crimestoppers at 208-522-1983.