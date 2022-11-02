An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to choking a woman who was attempting to stop him from harming himself.
Idaho Falls Police responded to a residence early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fight between two residents. As they approached, the officers heard a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jimmy Rutledge, yell, "If you bite me again, I will (expletive) slap you so hard your kids will feel it."
The victim admitted to biting Rutledge's arm, but said she did so to get him to stop choking her.
The incident reportedly began when Rutledge attempted to cut his own shoulder with a knife. The victim said she tried to intervene to stop Rutledge from harming himself.
Rutledge reportedly responded by grabbing the victim by her hair and throwing her into a bathtub, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police the fight continued in the hallway, when Rutledge grabbed the victim around her neck and pushed her against a wall. After she bit him, Rutledge reportedly grabbed the victim by her hair again and hit her head against the wall multiple times.
The officer who responded to the residence observed several red mark around the victim's neck when he spoke to her.
Rutledge reportedly admitted to choking the victim when the officer asked for his side of the story. He said he grabbed the victim around her neck and pushed her against the wall, just as the victim had described, though he said he did so to stop her from pulling his hair.
Rutledge was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $10,000, and the magistrate judge ordered that he should report to pretrial services if he is released. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in Bonneville County Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.