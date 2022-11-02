Jimmy Rutledge

Rutledge

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested after he reportedly admitted to choking a woman who was attempting to stop him from harming himself. 

Idaho Falls Police responded to a residence early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fight between two residents. As they approached, the officers heard a man, later identified as 26-year-old Jimmy Rutledge, yell, "If you bite me again, I will (expletive) slap you so hard your kids will feel it." 


