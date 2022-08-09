Aaron Stanton

Stanton

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.

