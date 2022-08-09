An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
The owner of the truck told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective that he believed it was stolen by a customer who had been upset with him. The customer reportedly arrived at the business after an employee told them they were a suspect in the vehicle’s theft and denied being involved.
The detective emailed the security footage throughout the police department to see if any officers recognized the suspect. Several officers messaged him back saying they believed it was Stanton, having recognized him from previous encounters.
The car was later found abandoned on July 15. Police were able to find a partial fingerprint which was submitted for analysis.
That same day, Stanton was arrested by Rexburg Police Department officers after he was seen driving a separate stolen car. Police obtained a warrant for his phone to see if its location data would place him at the Idaho Falls business at the time of the theft, but no evidence was found on the phone.
Stanton claimed he had permission to drive the second car, but would not say who gave him permission when asked by police. When an officer asked him what had happened at the Idaho Falls business, he reportedly said, “That was just me being stupid.”
Stanton reportedly told police he took the car because he needed to get to another business, then abandoned it because he no longer needed it. Stanton also reportedly admitted to stealing several tools from an apartment complex, though the tools had not been reported stolen.
Though he was arrested in July, Stanton’s case was delayed due to the charges in Madison County. He was arraigned Monday in Bonneville County on a charge of grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in Bonneville County Court.