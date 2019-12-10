An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday morning after he reportedly attacked a roommate during an argument over breakfast.
Cricelio Jose Arteaga, 19, reportedly attacked the victim when the two could not agree on food preparation, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim reported Arteaga then struck him in the face, leaving a cut on his forehead.
The report states Arteaga then went into another resident's bedroom and broke a $600 television. He went outside and broke the windshield wipers off of a car.
When an Idaho Falls Police Department officer arrived, Arteaga reportedly charged at him.
Due to Arteaga's size, the officer drew his gun and ordered Arteaga to stop. He wrote in his report that Arteaga stopped long enough for him to see Arteaga was unarmed, and holstered the gun.
Arteaga ignored further orders to stop and reportedly attempted to punch the officer. The victim and the owners of the television and the car that were damaged were outside and witnessed the altercation. One of them recorded Arteaga on a phone. The officer managed to force Arteaga to the ground and handcuffed him.
An emergency medical service responder examined the victim and said he would need stitches where Arteaga reportedly hit him.
Arteaga was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest and two counts of malicious injury to property, punishable with up to a year in jail each. His bond was set at $35,000 and a no-contact order was issued.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.