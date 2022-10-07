An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer.
A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim's shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene.
The victim said Barnett occasionally stayed at the residence and that he moved around frequently for work. He was doing laundry when the victim asked him to leave.
Barnett reportedly became agitated at the victim. She told police she was scared he would hurt her and that she hid in the basement.
The victim said she grabbed a hammer to defend herself. Barnett found the victim in the basement and reportedly took the hammer after a struggle. The victimsaid Barnett destroyed several items in the basement with the hammer, then used it to hit her.
The victim said she escaped through a window, then reentered the house and locked herself in a bedroom. She said Barnett found her, kicked down the door and yelled at her, but did not attack her a second time.
Barnett had already left the residence when police arrived, according to the affidavit.
The officer observed several other injuries on the victim, including bruises and a black eye. The victim said those injuries were from previous incidents in which Barnett had hit her.
Shortly after the incident, the Idaho Falls Police Department sent out a news release stating they were searching for Barnett and the victim, and that Barnett was believed to be armed and dangerous. The victim was located that same day.
Barnett has been charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor.
Barnett's bond was set at $30,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 19 in Bonneville County Court.
