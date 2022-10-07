Logan Scott Barnett

Barnett

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly attacked a woman with a hammer. 

A probable cause affidavit states Logan Scott Barnett, 30, hit the victim in the shoulder. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he observed a bruise on the victim's shoulder that matched the head of the hammer at the scene. 

