An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday night after a woman reported he beat her and attempted to smother her with a pillow.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to a call from the victim around 8 p.m. She met police outside of a local post office.
The victim said she had an argument with William Arthur Johnson, 23. After the argument, Johnson reportedly pushed the victim to the ground and punched her multiple times.
The victim said her head hit the edge of a futon and that she was struggling to see. She told police she attempted to escape to a bathroom, but that Johnson followed her and stopped her from shutting the bathroom door.
Johnson reportedly shoved the victim, causing her to hit her head a second time against a bathtub. He then reportedly put his hands around her neck and started choking her. The victim said Johnson choked her for about 30 seconds, and that she could not breathe, but did not lose consciousness.
The victim said she broke free of Johnson and ran to a living room to call 911. She said Johnson shoved her to the ground a third time and that she grabbed a stun baton, intending to use it for self-defense.
Johnson reportedly grabbed the stun baton from the victim and hit her in the head three to four times with it. It was then he reportedly grabbed a pillow on the futon and used it to cover her face, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said she managed to escape and called 911. During the interview, the officer observed red injuries on the victim's head where she had been hit multiple times during the incident. Emergency Medical Services was called to check on the victim's injuries, but she refused treatment.
Johnson denied attacking the victim when interviewed by police. He said she inflicted the injuries against herself and that he had been trying to stop her from hurting herself.
Johnson was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in Bonneville County Court.