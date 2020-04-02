An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly broke a woman's rib by jumping on her.
Clarence Allen Pangburn III, 48, reportedly jumped on top of the woman after she threw a plastic tote bag at him. The victim said she and Pangburn had been on edge and arguing after they recently moved out of their house and because of the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
The victim was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment. A doctor confirmed that her rib was broken to an Idaho Falls Police Department officer.
The victim said Pangburn chased her and jumped on her, using his knees to hold her down. She said she heard a popping noise after Pangburn got on top of her. She said Pangburn cursed at her before getting off of her, and that she was in severe pain. She said her son drove her to the hospital.
Pangburn admitted to police he jumped on the victim and that she appeared to have been hurt. He said he was asleep when the victim threw the tote bag at him, and that he could not remember holding the victim down because he had just woken up.
Pangburn was charged with domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.