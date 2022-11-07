An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly broke a woman's tooth, kidnapped her, and threatened her if he was charged.
The probable cause affidavit states Jeffrey Scott Larue, 30, was staying at a hotel with the victim on Sept. 4 and arguing with her when she called him "dangerous." Larue reportedly responded by throwing a stick of deodorant at her.
The victim told police the deodorant struck her in the face, causing one of her teeth to break off at the root. Larue then reportedly tried to hold the victim down on the hotel bed.
The victim was able to break free and left the hotel. She tried to enter her own car when Larue reportedly grabbed her from behind and forced her into his car.
Larue drove the victim to Tautphaus Park against her will. When they stopped, the two briefly spoke as Larue tried to convince the victim to stop crying.
The victim said she tried to leave again, but Larue reportedly chased her. She said he first pursued her on foot, then tried to follow her in his car.
The victim ran between two parked cars to escape Larue. He exited his car and reportedly grabbed the victim a second time and tried to force her back into his car.
A witness saw what was happening and intervened. The witness and the victim then called police.
Between the time the witness helped the victim and police interviewed Larue, he reportedly sent the victim 44 text messages, according to the affidavit. He first begs the victim to not report him, then threatens to retaliate against her in court if she does.
"Get out of (the witness') car and start walking now do not let the cops get called on me," one of Larue's messages said. "Please, I'm begging you, I'm so sorry, let me fix this, get out now and call me."
In a later message, Larue wrote, "Please don't I'd go to jail for so long, please do not report it."
Larue reportedly admitted to throwing the deodorant at the victim, though he claimed he was not aiming for her head.
In a text message sent after police talked to him, Larue claimed the victim would be charged with a crime too.
"Well I guess I'll see you in court if you press charges, then I will press the charges back," Larue texted. "Just know that they took photos of my injuries as well."
The probable cause affidavit makes no reference to injuries on Larue, or pictures being taken.
Larue was charged on Nov. 2 with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and intimidation of a witness, punishable with up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Larue and the victim. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 18 in Bonneville County Court.
