An Idaho Falls man who reportedly choked and threatened to kill a woman has been arrested.
An Idaho Falls Police Department probable cause affidavit states the victim reported that Skylar Reid Heaton, 26, strangled her for several minutes at his trailer, punched her multiple times, and told her she was "never leaving and that he would make sure her life ended right here."
Heaton has been charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
Police interviewed the victim at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries. According to the affidavit, the victim said Heaton was particularly angry on Sept. 18. The two were having an argument that escalated into a fight.
"She stated that (Heaton) grabbed her by the throat with both hands and started smashing her head into the wall, spat in her face, and called her derogatory names," the report states.
The victim said the choking went on for several minutes while she attempted to loosen Heaton's grip on her neck. She estimated he punched her five or six times.
Heaton then reportedly moved the victim away from a window into the hallway of his trailer, telling her to "stop signaling people." The victim said Heaton bit her on the cheek before threatening to kill her.
After the abuse, Heaton gave the victim a sedative and said he was leaving. The victim's mother found her at the trailer and the two left.
The responding officer observed several injuries on the victim. The right side of her face was swollen, and bruising around her jaw. The hospital determined her jaw was damaged, but not broken, according to the report. Handprints were visible on her neck, and bruises on her hands and wrists.
A warrant was issued for Heaton's arrest on Oct. 8. According to court records, it was returned on Monday. His bond was set at $30,000.
A no-contact order has been issued between Heaton and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.