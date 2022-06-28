An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly choked a woman in response to her asking him to help clean dishes.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home of James Anderson, 56, after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance at the residence.
Both Anderson and the victim originally told police nothing had happened. When the victim was questioned separately from Anderson, however, she said Anderson choked her, according to court records.
An officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he observed red marks and bruising around the victim's neck.
The victim said she had asked Anderson to clean the dishes and do other household chores because he was unemployed and she was working. She said Anderson then held her against a couch and choked her hard enough that she struggled to breathe.
The victim said she was afraid to report any abuse because she thought Anderson would retaliate against her, according to the affidavit. She said he had threatened to kick her out of the residence, despite the fact that the lease was in her name. She asked police to not press charges against Anderson.
Anderson denied knowing why the victim had bruises on her neck, claiming she was "crazy" and must have done it to herself.
The affidavit states Anderson then told the officer, "I know how it is," and proceeded to name several relatives he claimed worked as law enforcement officers, in an apparent belief that those connections would stop the officers from arresting him.
The officers arrested Anderson. He was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 12 in Bonneville County Court.