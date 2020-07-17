An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly attempted to strangle a woman and hit both her and her baby with a hammer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ivar Paul Havneros II attacked both the woman and her child around noon Thursday. The victim knew Havneros. An Idaho Falls Police Department officer interviewed her after she was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for her injuries.
The victim told the officer Havneros attacked her with scissors while she was holding her newborn baby. According to the affidavit, after the initial confrontation, the victim attempted to leave the room to put the baby down. Havneros then reportedly threw her to the ground and began choking her.
The victim convinced Havneros to stop choking by saying the food she was cooking was going to burn if she didn't return to the kitchen.
Havneros then reportedly held the victim at knifepoint while the two argued. The victim was still holding the baby, and Havneros reportedly attempted to take the child from his mother.
The victim took the child to a car and put him in a car seat. Havneros reportedly knocked the car seat over with the baby in it. She said Havneros also threatened a 9-year-old child with the knife.
The victim said she managed to knock the knife from Havneros' hand and pick it up. Havneros then grabbed a hammer and swung it at her while she was still holding the baby. She said he also punched her.
The victim attempted to protect the baby from Havneros. She was able to get away and run outside and scream for help. Havneros then fled the residence.
The officer examined the infant and observed multiple marks on the baby, including one that appeared to have been caused by a hammer. The victim said she first thought Havneros had not hit the baby with the hammer and that he had only hit the baby with his hand.
The victim had a black eye, bleeding lips, bruises on her neck and a lump near her eyebrow the size of a golf ball.
The 9-year-old child, who is not biologically related to the victim, was placed into child protective services.
Havneros was charged with attempted strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison each, and two counts of aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was on probation at the time of the incident.
Havneros' bond was set at $150,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 31 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.