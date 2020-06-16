An Idaho Falls man who reportedly choked a woman and slashed her tires has been charged with attempted strangulation.
Easton Jameson Erickson, 28, reportedly attacked the victim in front of her children after an argument. The victim admitted to having broken Erickson's cellphone before the altercation.
The victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer she was attempting to leave Erickson's residence when he attacked her.
The victim had red marks around her neck, as well as on her forehead where she said Erickson had hit her. She said Erickson slashed her tires after assaulting her.
Erickson admitted to police he had slashed the victim's tires but denied hitting her. He said the victim had woken him up after finding something on his phone. He denied there had been an argument.
The officer who interviewed Erickson observed scratch marks on his wrist and arms that appeared to be recent and looked like they had been caused by fingernails. Erickson told the officer he may have gotten the scratch while slashing the victim's tires, or while he was at work.
Erickson was arrested and charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A no-contact order was issued between Erickson and the victim, and his bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 24 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.