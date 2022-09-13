An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena. 

