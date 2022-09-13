An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
The victim said she was in the bathroom when Olsen attacked her, reportedly telling her she was "ruining my hotel room."
The victim said Olsen was drinking and had previously been violent when intoxicated, but that she did not believe he had drank enough to be intoxicated that night.
The affidavit states the victim struggled to breathe while being choked, but was able to yell for help from a friend.
The friend told police she entered the bathroom to see Olsen with his hands around the victim's neck, holding her against the shower door. The friend said she told Olsen to stop, and that he did so.
The victim and her friend left the hotel. She told police she did not believe Olsen seriously injured her, and no marks were reportedly visible when she met with officers.
Olsen was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Bonneville County Court.