An Idaho Falls man is in jail after he reportedly choked a woman and poured bleach over her.
According to a news release and a probable cause affidavit, Adam Rhoades, 35, also threatened the victim with a knife and told her he was going to slit her throat from "ear to ear."
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from the victim's father. When deputies arrived, the victim told them Rhoades had been at her residence an hour earlier, in violation of a no-contact order that had been issued in a misdemeanor case.
The victim said Rhoades first poured an energy drink over her, then began choking her with his hands. When she told him she could not breathe, Rhoades reportedly bent her over and poured powdered bleach onto the back of her head.
The responding officer wrote in the affidavit that there was a rash on the victim, as bleach is corrosive to skin. The victim also reportedly had red marks around her neck and a scratch mark on her chest. The officer wrote that her voice sounded "raspy."
The victim said Rhoades also hit a phone out of her hands and punched her in the nose. The altercation was witnessed by a juvenile at the residence.
Powdered bleach was found on the floor of the residence along with broken plates. Several doors in the residence were reportedly broken.
Police obtained doorbell footage of a car Rhoades was known to drive arriving at the residence around the time of the incident. A man is seen exiting the car and going toward the residence, but his face is reportedly not seen because he was using his shirt to cover his head.
Police contacted Rhoades by phone. During the call, a friend of Rhoades claimed Rhoades had been with him all day.
A deputy located Rhoades and he was arrested. He denied he was at the victim's residence. When he was told about the doorbell footage, he reportedly changed his story and claimed he was meeting with the victim about a civil court case. He then claimed the victim had invited him to the residence to help clean it.
Rhoades then told the deputy that it was the victim who attacked him with the bleach, and that he threw the container at her in response. He denied choking her or punching her. The deputy wrote that he did not see any bleach powder on Rhoades.
Rhoades was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with violating a no-contact order, a misdemeanor.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard set Rhoades' bond at $100,000 and ordered that he wear an ankle monitor if released. She also ordered that he would have to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 13 in Bonneville County Court.