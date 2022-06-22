An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her children.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the home of Jason Burnside, 44, after one of the children called 911 to report the incident.
A deputy wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the victim said she remembered Burnside grabbing her by the neck, but that she does not remember what happened afterward. She said the next thing she knew, she was following Burnside and that she began vomiting.
The victim's children reportedly witnessed the altercation. The affidavit states they ran to their bedrooms when Burnside began choking their mother.
One of the children called 911. She said Burnside had been throwing things around the residence and that he had threatened to kill them.
After the incident, he reportedly left the residence in a car.
The affidavit states Burnside "went after" the child who called 911 during the incident, though it's unclear from the affidavit if he did so in response to her attempts to call police. The children told a deputy they entered their bedrooms and locked the doors to protect themselves.
The victim initially refused to speak to the responding deputies when they arrived. The deputies observed multiple injuries on her, including red marks around her neck and scrapes on her arms. The deputy who wrote the affidavit states the scraped skin appeared to be defensive injuries.
The deputies also observed severe damage inside the home. A table had been broken, and there was broken glass scattered throughout the living space, which appeared to be from a broken coffee table.
A half hour after deputies responded to the home and spoke to the victim, a neighbor called police to report they heard a man screaming at the residence and that it sounded like there was a fight, according to the affidavit.
During this second incident, the victim took the children and left the residence. When deputies arrived for the second time that night, they located Burnside and arrested him.
Burnside was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor. Burnside was on parole for felony drug possession at the time of his arrest.
A no-contact order was issued between Burnside and the victim. His bond was set at $30,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 1 in Bonneville County Court.