An Idaho Falls man was arrested at gunpoint Monday for reportedly choking and beating a woman for attempting to leave without permission.
According to court records, the victim was staying with Kevin Carl Kirchner, 31, on July 26. When she woke up to get dressed Kirchner attacked her, believing she was exiting the trailer, located near on South Avocet Drive.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies Kirchner threw her to the ground and began hitting her in the face.
The deputies observed marks around the victim's neck. She said Kirchner had gotten on top of her and choked her, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Kirchner also threatened to use a Taser on her.
Deputies responded after two parties called 911 on July 26 to report the victim walking alone without shoes on 17th Street.
The first caller reported around 8 a.m. that the victim was distraught and had injuries to her face. She said the victim had asked her not to call police, fearing they wouldn't take action against Kirchner.
When deputies arrived, the victim had left. The caller said she was hiding because they had seen Kirchner driving by.
Another caller reported finding the victim around 9 a.m. near Kirchner's residence. Deputies located the victim on Bittern Drive.
The victim said Kirchner wanted her at his residence because he was due in court that afternoon and may be taken into custody. According to court records, Kirchner was scheduled to be arraigned on July 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The victim said Kirchner had threatened her in the past, according to the deputy's report, and that, "if she does not talk to him or see him, it is a lot worse for her."
Paramedics examined the victim and did not find signs of a concussion. The victim refused transportation to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The victim wanted to retrieve her car from the residence. Deputies told her they were not comfortable letting her return alone, while the victim said she did not want to arrive with law enforcement. A warrant was issued for Kirchner's arrest.
On Monday, deputies located Kirchner, who fled to the residence on Avocet Drive where he kept his trailer. A relative of Kirchner's allowed deputies enter her garage to detain him.
Kirchner was located hiding in the garage's rafters. He first asked if a K-9 officer present would bite him, then told deputies he had a gun and would shoot the dog.
The dog and his handler left the garage while other deputies held Kirchner at gunpoint. Kirchner refused to obey instructions and repeated that he had a gun. A deputy wrote in his report that Kirchner used the phrase "suicide by cop."
Kirchner eventually exited the rafters. He continued to struggle as deputies attempted to detain him. A deputy reported seeing a scratch on Kirchner's back, writing that it appeared to have been caused by the handcuffs when he was struggling.
Deputies did not find any weapons on Kirchner or in the rafters. A toy gun was found on the garage floor. Kirchner was taken to EIRMC for the cut on his back before being taken to jail.
Kirchner was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and misdemeanor battery, punishable with up to six months in jail. A separate case was filed for a charge of resisting or obstructing officers, punishable with up to a year in jail. His bail for the warrant was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing for the strangulation case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m Sept. 6 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.