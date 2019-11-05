An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly tried to choke a woman with a cord.
A neighbor called police after the victim ran to the neighbor's house saying James Ladell Barron, 74, had attacked her. When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, they found Barron outside his residence looking for the victim. Both Barron and the victim were intoxicated when officers interviewed them.
The victim had a red mark around her neck when police examined her. She was unsure what exactly Barron had used to choke her. According to the report, the two were arguing about dogs barking. The victim said Barron then approached her in the bedroom and put something around her neck.
The victim said she had struggled to breathe. She said Barron let her go, but continued to threaten her. She left the house and contacted the neighbor.
Barron denied choking or harming the victim. He said the victim had slapped him but became agitated when officers tried to examine his face for marks. He admitted to holding her down, saying it was to stop her from hitting him again. The victim denied hitting Barron.
Barron was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and his bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.